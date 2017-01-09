A house fire destroyed the residence of N8017 Highway 47 Black Creek, on Saturday, January 7, around 8 p.m. Bob Wagner, owner, and his family were not home at the time, and no one was injured. Officials say the home…
Giving the Greatest Gift
Three-year-old Eliana Reed keeps on smiling as she awaits her mother Ashley’s kidney which will be transplanted on Wednesday, January 11. – Submitted photo By Keith Skenandore Editor Editor’s Note: It’s a journey no parent wants to take. Having an…
Shiocton senior Jordan Elliott drives the lane against the Laconia defense on Tuesday, January 3. – Photo by Linda Titel
Gabrielle Gunderson, No. 33, gets the rebound during the Shiocton versus Laconia game on Tuesday, January 3. – Photo by Linda Titel
Thunder hoops falls in OT
Seymour suffered a 68-61 overtime defeat to the host Shawano Hawks on Tuesday, January 3. No other results were made available as of press time.