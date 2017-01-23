The New Year Baby for 2017 has finally arrived! Carley and Joe Roskom welcomed their son, Colton Dean into the world on Sunday, January 8, at 6:15 p.m. He weighed 8 pounds and 9 ounces and was 21 inches long.…
NEWS FROM..., SEYMOUR
Survey results lead to possible operational override resolutions
by seymour • • 0 Comments
The Seymour Community School District’s Board of Education sought input relating to the district’s needs and some proposed option results from a survey filled out by members of the district’s community. A survey opened on December 6 and ran through…
SEYMOUR, SPORTS
Thunder wrestling results
by seymour • • 0 Comments
SEYMOUR @ FOX VALLEY LUTHERAN INVITATIONAL Saturday, January 14 Team Results: Chilton/Hilbert 244.5, Seymour 168.5, Crandon 148, Oshkosh West 123, Wrightstown 93.5, Columbus 77, New Holstein 73, St. Lawrence Seminary 63, Sheboygan South 56, Fox Valley Lutheran 52, Appleton West…
SHIOCTON, SPORTS
Shiocton Wrestling results
by seymour • • 0 Comments
SHIOCTON vs LACONIA Thursday, January 19 Shiocton 37, Laconia 33 Results: 160 – Trevor Young (Shio) over Trevin Henker (Laco) (Dec 7-2); 170 – Zach Coffeen (Laco) over Billy Reif (Shio) (Fall: 1:50); 182 – Blake Johnson (Shio) over (Laco)…
SEYMOUR, SPORTS
Green Bay Bobcats Squirt A team win Championship, are undefeated
by seymour • • 0 Comments
Drake Hilgenberg and Charlie Laurent both from Seymour went to Chicago for the weekend of January 14-15 to play in the Chicago Midwinter Classic Hockey Tournament. There were 10 teams from the Midwest in the Squirt AA. They played five…