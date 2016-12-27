The Leeman Trailblazers Snowmobile Club donates food to the elderly every year. Mick Wilfuer, member, packs up boxes to be distributed at Suzy Q’s Bar on Tuesday December 20. See story on page 5. – Photo by Linda Titel Leeman…
Relay for Life to hold open house
The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Seymour will hold a kickoff open house for the annual event on January 11, 2017 from 5:30 pm to 7:30 p.m. at Wally’s Seymour Bowl. Come learn more about the Seymour Relay…
Schmidt breaks Chiefs scoring record
By Greg Bates ACN & Times-Press sports correspondent Nate Schmidt was just 4 years old when he watched from the stands as Pete Warner broke the Shiocton boys basketball school record for career points. Warner went on to score 1,408…
Lady Chiefs win four games in a row
Shiocton 67 Wautoma 34 The Lady Chiefs took a commanding lead early in the game and never looked back in their home 67-34 non-conference win over Wautoma on Thursday, December 22. Shiocton’s win over the Hornets is their fourth consecutive…
Skylor Bruns get some air and makes the basket at the girls basketball game on Thursday, December 22. The Chiefs beat Wautoma 67 to 34 – Photo by Linda Titel