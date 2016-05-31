Lions Club Student Athlete Scholarship winners named

Seymour seniors Brayden Wilinski and Emma Ellis were named the 2016 Seymour and Black Creek Lion’s Club Student Athlete of the Year Scholarships at the 52nd Annual Lions Club Athletic Banquet on Wednesday, May 18Emma is the daughter of Mark and Denise Ellis while Brayden is the son of Jerry and Charmaine Wilinski.Other nominees for the award were: Jerad Anderson, Reed Blake, Kort Driessen, Matt Eisch, Nicholas Fameree, Ian Hanseter, Kaitlyn Hein, Seth Jefson, Sean Palubicki, Giampaolo Patron Lassila, Cassandra Piette, Mickenzie Plinska, Anna Schenk, Keanu Summers, Jared Swenson, Bennett Temple, Clayton VanLanen and Jaclyn ZahnOther athletic scholarships awarded Wednesday were:Seymour Thunder Runners Scholarship – Eisch, Sarah Spaude; Mark Sherman Memorial Basketball Scholarship – Jack Murphy; Thunder Gridiron Club Scholarship – Fameree, Hanseter, Jefson, Trenton LaCombe; Seymour Community Swim Club Scholarship – Sarah Geurts, Molly Russell;Seymour Girls Basketball Association Scholarship – Hein, Schenk; Seymour Area Wrestling Scholarship – Eisch, Temple, Van Lanen; Thunder Area Soccer Kids Scholarship – Driessen, Piette; Seymour Fastpitch Association Scholarship – Geurts, Schenk; Paige Linsmeyer Memorial Softball Scholarship – Geurts; Seymour Junior Golf Foundation Scholarship in Memory of Jeff Gosda – Jacob DeGroot, Sydney Wilcox; Thunder Dance Club Award – Mariah Rozmiarek, Julia Stadler; Tim “Schrades” Schroeder Memorial Baseball Scholarship – Blake; and Lloyd “Gabby” and Esther Kraft Memorial Baseball Scholarship – Jefson.The following were named Bay Conference Scholar Athletes (recipients must have a 3.5 GPA after seven semesters, have received at least two varsity letters and be in good standing):Kira Boerst, DeGroot, Driessen, Ellis, Fameree, Hanseter, Hein, Brandon Maass, Murphy, Piette, Jared Piette, Russell, Schenk, Spaude, Swenson, Temple, Frank VanEss, Michael Wesolowski, Wilinski and Zahn.Senior tri-athletes are: Hein, Jefson, Swenson, VanLanen and Zahn.WIAA Scholar Athletes are: Ellis and Wilinski.