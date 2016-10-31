City Council hears contract policing proposal

By Keith Skenandore

EditorMembers of the community packed the Seymour City Council chambers as a presentation by the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department was given to council regarding consolidating primary law enforcement services provided by the county at their regular board meeting on Monday, October 24.

The Seymour Police Department’s budget came in at about $750,000 and the proposal given by Outagamie County Sheriff Brad Gehring looked at preliminary cost projections associated with a contract with the County for policing.

“Captain (Corey) Besaw and I are no stranger to these types of presentations with cities, villages and towns accross Outagamie County,” Gehring said. “In the State of Wisconsin, contract policing has been discussed for several decades now. It’s resulted in a lot of different municipalities deciding to go with sheriff departments or stay on their own based on any number of reasons. It may not just be the physical issues, but certainly operational issues that affect the community and dissatisfaction.

“Not that that’s the case here, but dissatisfaction with policing and looking to go in a different direction.”

Gehring said Outagamie County currently assists the Town of Greenville and Town of Buchanan and are going through contract proposals with the Village of Combined Locks.

He compared the comparison of calls between the Town of Buchanan and Seymour PD.

In 2015, Seymour PD had 2,854 incidents with 626 traffic stops (21 perccent). This generated 7.8 incidents per day and 6.1 incidents per day excluding traffic stops.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department in the Town of Buchanan had 2,940 incidents with 531 traffic stops (18 percent). This generated 8.05 incidents per day and 6.6 incidents per day excluding traffic stops.

“We’re always looking for the balance in terms of productivity,” Gehring said. “We want to keep our availability per officer, per shift, so there is enough proactive opportunities to go out and do stop sign, neighborhood watches, sidewalk enforcement, safety enforcement in school zones and speed enforcement.”

Seymour PD’s time on incidents for 2015 was 1,377 hours or 3.77 per day, compared to the Town of Buchanan policing incidents which came in at 1,767 hours or 4.8 hours per day.

“This can very,” Gehring said. “This is generated by the officer when they go on and when they are cleared from the call.”

Two options were provided for the council to consider. Option 1 included five full-time deputies working a five day on, three days off shift; one police school liaison officer and a part-time clerk at 15 hours per week.

The cost for option 1 for the deputies and pslo salaries based on $28.587 per hour, and $19.87 for the part-time clerk for a total salary of $368,691.

Combine the salary and fringe benefits and you have a total of 524,193. Other variables come into play such as overtime, vehicle costs, five percent administration fee, etc., leaving a grand total of $676,262.

Option 2 offers one extra deputy which increases the salary and fringe. Include the other variables and you get a grand total of $762,426.

What’s not included in either option is the investigator time which will be billed at $45.04 per hour.

“We have seven investigators,” Gehring said. “We’ll have to work through what that actually might be in terms of what the final product would be.”

In terms of staff, the proposed policing would have the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department absorb an existing staff.

“We understand the talent, the relationship, the commitment, the investment that those officers have made in the community,” Gehring said. “We want to embrace that.”

However, officers in the Seymour PD would be given opportunities for employment, but would have to apply for, post for, seek opportunities to continue the relationship here in the City of Seymour.

City Council would conduct the interviews and make the selections of which officers they want to keep.

“They would post into whether it was day shift, afternoon shift or night shift based upon their seniority that they accumulated here with the City of Seymour,” Gehring said.

There were other things presented but after all was said and done, the members of the community that were in attendance were in favor of staying with the City of Seymour Police Department.

Mayor Judy Schuette said at the meeting that there was going to be no action taken, but now they have the information that was needed.

“This was purely informational for everybody,” Schuette said, “to know what the County was proposing and for the City Council to financially see where we come out on this. We have that information now.”

The police budget will be looked at on Monday, October 31, at 7 p.m. during a budget meeting.

As for members of the community, Ryan Kraft, a former council member, said if there is a need for improvement, lets look at the issues and deal with them internally.

“What is the underlying issue that is driving this?” he said. “If there are issues with the department that need to be addressed then address those issues. I’m asking that you take your time, really look at the issues at hand as you see them, and evaluate. Is this a viable option?

“Or, is the responsibility amongst all of you to deal with the issues that we have that you feel need to be addressed, and work to address them.”

Kraft asked what is good community policing?

“I think you also have a challenge in front of you to think about what this means. When we talk about law enforcement it’s one of the most critical aspects that any govern entity has. You have an obligation to protect your constituents and provide good solid policing.

“We don’t have a quality issue in my mind. The area of concern…what does it mean if we outsource those services to the county, do we really have control. If you ever want to bring it back, you really can’t. The ship has sailed.”

He said the two proposals doesn’t provide a compelling financial reason to do this.

Resident Steve Kemp said if we go with the County for policing, the City will lose it’s ownership of policing.

“Please consider carefully in any decision that you make,” he said. “You saw how many people showed up tonight that were concerned about it. Please take all that into consideration.”



Outagamie County Sheriff Brad Gehring listens to a question during his shared policing presentation to Seymour City Council and many community members in attendance on Monday, October 24. – Photo by Keith Skenandore