Thunder boys soccer reaches WIAA Div. 3 State Tournament for first time

by  •  • 1 Comment

The Seymour Thunder boys soccer team celebrates a shoot-out win over Fox Valley Lutheran for the team's first ever trip to state. Photo courtesy cohlerphotos.zenfolio.com

The Seymour Thunder boys soccer team defeated Fox Valley Lutheran in a shootout to notch its first ever trip to the WIAA State Tournament in Milwaukee next week.
Regulation play ended in a 1-1 tie. The overtime ended in a tie with each team scoring one point and Seymour went on to take the game in a shootout.
The Thunder will play Delavan-Darien at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 at Uilein Soccer Park.

1 comment for “Thunder boys soccer reaches WIAA Div. 3 State Tournament for first time

  1. mitch kuehne
    31 October 2016 at 5:09 PM

    way to go thunder!!!!!! good luck at STATE!!

