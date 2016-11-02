SEYMOUR, SPORTS
Thunder boys soccer reaches WIAA Div. 3 State Tournament for first time
by seymour • • 1 Comment
The Seymour Thunder boys soccer team defeated Fox Valley Lutheran in a shootout to notch its first ever trip to the WIAA State Tournament in Milwaukee next week.
Regulation play ended in a 1-1 tie. The overtime ended in a tie with each team scoring one point and Seymour went on to take the game in a shootout.
The Thunder will play Delavan-Darien at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 at Uilein Soccer Park.
way to go thunder!!!!!! good luck at STATE!!