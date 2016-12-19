Thunder hoops get first win of the season



Thunder sophomore Trent Blake goes up for a rebound against Martin Bathke of Green Bay West during their conference opener at the Wildcats on Tuesday, December 13. Seymour would cruise to a 82-39 victory for their first win of the season. – Photo courtesy cohlerphotos.zenfolio.com

Seymour 82

GB West 39

Slow starts to the Thunder offense hampered their chances during their first two losses of the 2016-17 basketball season.

If their start at Green Bay West on December 13 was a slow start, I’d hate to see when they get off to a fast one. Holy Speedy Gonzalez!

Seymour jumped out to a 47-25 halftime lead and never looked back as they put the pedal to the metal in their 82-39 conference win over the Wildcats.

In gaining their first “W” of the season, Seymour would score 11 times beyond the 3-point arc compared to the Wildcats only making three attempts. That’s a difference of 24 points.

The defense wasn’t too shabby either. With a commanding lead after the first half, the Thunder “D” was able to hold Green Bay West to 14 points in the second half.

Seymour was led by three players in double figures. Riley Murphy was high scorer with 15 points while Trevor Cornell chipped in 14 and Trent Blake added 11.

Seymour’s next home games are Tuesday, Dec. 20, as they host Green Bay East, and Friday, Dec. 23, against rival Pulaski. Tip-offs are at 7:15 and 7:30 p.m., respectively.