

The Chiefs wrestling squad walked into the Brillion Invitational on December 10 with confidence and showed they were the top team by placing first in the invite. At left, heavyweight wrestler Owen Suprise received two points for the takedown of Jesse Priest of Brillion. Priest would come back and defeat Suprise placing the Shiocton wrestler in second place in the 285 pound bracket. At right, Raymond Herb, wrestling at 152 pounds, maneuvers in a double leg takedown and will pin Matt Crowley of Winneconne at 2:45. Wrestlers Levi Snortum and Sam VanStraten walked away with Most Pins and Most Valuable Wrestler awards, respectively. – Left photo courtesy of David Gomm; Photo at right courtesy cohlerphotos.zenfolio.com

