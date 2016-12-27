Jo Machacek and Karen Reed, volunteers from Saint Vincent De Paul Society, helped distribute some of the many gifts donated to the Seymour Lions Toy Drive at Dons Quality Market. Saint Vincent De Paul also collected, sorted, packaged and distributed many other gifts donated by families of Saint John The Baptist Catholic Church, Seymour, to the many needy families who came to the Seymour Community Food Pantry on Tuesday, December 13.

– Submitted photo