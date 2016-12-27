Board approves school trip for 2017-18

The board met on Monday, December 19, and approved the school trip Washington D.C. and New York for seniors and juniors in the year 2017/18. The trip will last five days and each student attending will have a cap of $1,000. Fundraisers will hopefully fund most of the trip.

In reports, Superintendent Nichole Schweitzer talked about the Legislative Forum she attended on December 14 and the CESA 6 meeting on December 9. She said the meetings were informative and it was a great opportunity to see other district superintendents and their comments and concerns.

She also brought up the amazing and outstanding things happening in the classroom such as ACT prep which is taken very seriously by the High School students, and every Wednesday they are focusing on reading comprehension. Students said they were benefitting from the critiquing. Teachers said they are participating and they are reading.

At the Elementary level, math skills are improving and students love the readers workshop where they can shop for and then read books. Teachers stated that they are reading with enthusiasm.

Schweitzer also talked about the internal electronic announcements that will appear on TV monitors in various locations of the school. This is to keep students and parents more aware of what is happening at the school and the time and date of the events. This is another way of displaying announcements instead of using an indoor electronic announcement sign that costs thousands of dollars. There is a monitor mounted above the concessions stand currently and more will be added in the near future.

In new business, Schweitzer reported on the discussion for after school child care. It was decided this will be reviewed again in the spring to possibly begin in the new school year.

She also brought up the first reading of the 2017-2018 District Calendar.

David Gomm, Shiocton School Board Clerk will be recognized by the WASB for 20 years at the conference on January 19 at 3 p.m. Congratulations David Gomm.

In upcoming events, no school December 23-30 for holiday break, returning to school on January 2, 2017, and WASB State Education Convention, January 18-20, 2017, in Milwaukee.

Next regular meeting is scheduled for Monday, January 9, at 6 p.m. in the LMC.