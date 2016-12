Seymour Seniors

Helen Vande Hei had 43 points for first place.

James Muenster had 42 points for second place.

Doris Krause and Tom Duffy tied with 40 points for third place.

Bud Henn had 24 points for low.

Door prizes went to Mark Krause, John Lueck, Jean Mongin, and Pete Mullen.