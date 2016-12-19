Deadline for spring election nears; Makeup of board to change

As the deadline date of January 3, 2017, to declare for candidacy for the 2017 spring election nears, the City of Seymour’s Common Council will see some changes with the makeup of the board.

According to Clerk Lori Thiel, Alderman Gary Spaulding, along with candidate Ryan Kinney, have filed their nomination papers for Wards 3 and 4.

Former council member attempting to seek another seat is Ryan Kraft who filed his papers on December 15 for Wards 1 and 2.

Declaring non-candidacy papers are Aldermwomen Darlene Werner and Ann Huettl-Samson, leaving a vacancy in Wards 1 and 2 and Wards 5 and 6. Both filed their non-candidacy prior to the December 23 deadline.

Werner, who has served eight years, said there are multiple reasons for her stepping down, but what made it a little easier for her was knowing that former council member Ryan Kraft was willing to run for her position.

“I know that if he is elected he will do a fantastic job as he has done in the past and that helps make my decision a little easier,” she said. “If I didn’t know that Ryan would come back and step in I probably would have kept on mustering on.”

Huettl-Samson, who has served two terms on council, said Seymour is a great city and that she enjoyed her time on the board.

“I’ve worked along side and met some very interesting and caring residents of Seymour,” said Huettl-Samson. “My time on council enlightened me to the work that goes on behind the scenes. From the tour of our water department to the time and energy of running a city.”

She said it was a pleasure serving her community.

“I’d like to thank the constituents in my ward and the backing they’ve given me,” Huettl-Samson said.

She also thanked her fellow councilman and Mayor Judy Schuette.

Werner said the decision not to run for city council this term came after a lot of thinking and re-evaluating her life at this time. She was conflicted about not running for city council as the reason she got on the council in the beginning was to represent the taxpayers.

“I felt it was very important that our community had someone working in their best interest and to give them a voice,” said Werner. “I felt that oftentimes things would be going on at City Hall and no one seemed to know about it and I had hoped to help change that. I wanted to be that voice for the people and I hope I have been able to do some of that in my tenure.”

Werner felt the position was very important and took it very seriously and always tried to do what was in the best interest of the taxpayers.

“Due to circumstances that have occurred in my life over the last few years, and in particularly this year, I felt it necessary to make this decision,” she said.

Werner thanked everyone who has supported her and have put their trust in her over the years she has been on City Council.

“I have enjoyed my time on the council and enjoyed the people that I have worked with,” she said.

It is Werner’s hope that more people would get involved in their city and keep abreast of what is going on as their input is very important to those that sit on City Council.

“I do feel it’s very important to be on council,” she said. “I felt I could make a difference.



Wards 1 and 2, along with Wards 5 and 6, each have a vacancy as Darlene Werner and Ann Huettl-Samson will not run for their respective seats on Council. – Map courtesy of City Clerk’s office