Lady Chiefs win four games in a row

Shiocton 67

Wautoma 34

The Lady Chiefs took a commanding lead early in the game and never looked back in their home 67-34 non-conference win over Wautoma on Thursday, December 22.

Shiocton’s win over the Hornets is their fourth consecutive victory and improves the Lady Chiefs overall record to 5-3.

Shiocton’s next game is Wednesday, December 28, as they travel to St. Mary’s Springs for a 1 p.m. matinee tip-off.

Shiocton 46

Pacelli 20

It was a defensive display for Shiocton as they would hold Pacelli to 20 points for the evening as the Lady Chiefs would improve their CWC-8 record to 3-2 with a convincing 46-20 win.

Shiocton would jump out to an early 25-14 halftime lead, however, their defense would put the clamps down on the Cardinals in the second half and hold them to only six points.

The Lady Chiefs were led in scoring by Tina Ubl and Madeline Herrmann with 10 points each.

Madisyn Morack and Gabrielle Gunderson each chipped in five points.

Shiocton will get back to their CWC-8 schedule on January 9 when they host Bonduel.

Tina Ubl gets the rebound and scores a basket at the Shiocton girls non-conference game on Thursday, December 22, against visiting Wautoma. The Lady Chiefs would win 67-34. – Photo by Linda Titel