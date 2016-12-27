Lady Thunder lose to Freedom Irish in non-conference action

The Freedom Irish knew that Lady Thunder guard Hailey Oskey would score her fair share of points during their non-conference game on Monday, December 19.

So Freedom decided to focus their defense on the rest of the Thunder players.

Their strategy worked as Oskey would lead all scorers with 30 points, however, Freedom would pull out a 61-50 win over the visiting Thunder

The remainder of the Lady Thunder offense contributed 20 points. Add that to a double-digit first half lead for Freedom and it was an up-hill battle for Seymour.

Seymour trailed 34-19 at halftime, and could only cut the deficit by four points in the second half.