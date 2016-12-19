Lady Thunder win three games for the week; two were conference “W’s”

Seymour 73

Shawano 64

The Lady Thunder, coming in to their December 15 game tied with Shawano at 2-1, wanted to stay ahead of the Hawks in the Bay Conference standings.

Junior guard Hailey Oskey wasn’t about to let that happen as she would score a season-high 32 points in leading Seymour in a 73-64 win over visiting Shawano.

Seymour would take an 11-point 38-27 halftime lead but the Hawks would not go down easy in the second half.

Shawano closed our lead to one point at 42-41 but Seymour never relenquished the lead.

“Every time we needed a big basket, it seemed like we stepped up and scored,” said Thunder Coach Bobby Kuchta.

Brooke Veldt would add 15 points for the Lady Thunder while Raven VandenLangenberg would chip in 12.

Leading Shawano was Tatum DePerry with 19 points.

Seymour is now tied with New London for second place with identical 3-1 records, one game behind front-runner and undefeated West De Pere.

The Lady Thunder will play Monday, December 19, at Freedom with a 7:15 p.m. start time.

Seymour returns home with a 5:45 p.m. tip-off against rival Pulaski on Friday, December 23.

Seymour 67

Oconto Falls 29

In what was their most complete game of the year, Seymour would jump out to a 36-11 halftime lead over visiting Oconto Fallss and cruise to a 67-29 win over the Panthers on Tuesday, December 13.

“We got off to a fast start,” said Kuchta.

Oskey was the top scorer of the evening leading Seymour with 19 points while teammate Zoe Moehring added 14 points.

“Zoe was on fire,” Kuchta said. “She hit four 3-point shots in the first half.”

The Lady Thunder overall made eight 3-point shots from beyond the arc in the first half and ended with 10 for the game.

“Hailey Oskey had a quiet 19 points and is doing a nice job of taking open shots within the offense,” said Kuchta.

Sophomore Brooke Veldt scored 12 points, all of them from beyond the 3-point arc.

Defensively, the Thunder pressured the Panthers and limited them to shots at the basket as they would score 11 and 18 points per half.

“We had a solid team effort on defense and made Oconto Falls have to hit challenged jump shots all night,” Kuchta said.

Seymour 44

Green Bay East 13

The Lady Thunder defense did nearly the impossible in their 44-13 road win over Green Bay East on Friday, December 9.

Seymour almost put up a shutout in the first half only to give up two pointst to the Red Devils.

“We came out making a goal to defend and we held them to 13 total points, and only two in the first half,” said Kuchta.

Seymour only scored 18 points themselves in the first half, but were able to be more efficient with the ball in the second half.

“We were better on offense being patient and getting higher percentage shots,” Kuchta said.

Oskey scored 19 points while Brooke Veldt and Raven VandenLangenerg would add 9 and 7 points, respectively.