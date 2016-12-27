Relay for Life to hold open house

The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Seymour will hold a kickoff open house for the annual event on January 11, 2017 from 5:30 pm to 7:30 p.m. at Wally’s Seymour Bowl.

Come learn more about the Seymour Relay For Life, how you can get involved, and what’s new for 2017! This will be an open house style, so please stop in and stay as long as you can. You can register for the event, sign up to help, grab luminaria forms, ask questions, and more!

Team Captains, team members, and participants are welcome! There will be a prize for team with the most members present! We will also be drawing a winner for a door prize so make sure you stop by!

We will be having pizza and soda so please RSVP by Wednesday, January 4.

Visit www.relayforlife.org/seymourwi to learn more about the program, register as a team, participant, or survivor today! Additionally, you may contact Heather Krawinkel at 920-321-1370 or heather.krawinkel@cancer.org for more information.

Participants in the 2016 Seymour Relay for Life started with a survivor lap back on June 17. A kick-off open house will be held on January 11, 2017, to announce the annual event. – ACN file photo