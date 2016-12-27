Schmidt breaks Chiefs scoring record

By Greg Bates

ACN & Times-Press sports correspondent

Nate Schmidt was just 4 years old when he watched from the stands as Pete Warner broke the Shiocton boys basketball school record for career points.

Warner went on to score 1,408 points before graduating in 2002.

Schmidt was a ball boy on that year’s team with his dad, Chad, as the coach. Schmidt was a couple rows behind the bench when Warner was recognized for breaking the record.

“I didn’t get the details, but I got the part that something big happened to that individual player,” Schmidt said. “It was a big accomplishment, and I thought it was really cool. I really looked up to him. That’s where I got my motivation so young was to get up to that.”

Fast forward 14 years and Schmidt eclipsed Warner’s record in just the fifth game of his senior season. Schmidt scored 30 points – he needed 25 for the record — as Shiocton downed host Pacelli 53-48 on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Schmidt now sits at 1,414 career points.

“I think it’s nice to leave your mark in a record book,” coach Schmidt said. “At least for a short amount of time or a long time, who knows, he left a mark here. He’s put a lot of time into getting better. He’s certainly passionate about basketball. The amount of time he’s put in to be a good basketball player is unbelievable. That’s a lot of points to score, especially when people know you can score and they’re really trying to stop you, and they’re using the team to stop you.”

Schmidt notched his record-breaking point on a free throw in the final minute of the game. He knew coming into the game he needed 25 points for the record, but didn’t know the exact moment he broke it until after the win.

“I had lost track of my own points after my second or third bucket,” Schmidt said. “After that, I was too focused into the game that I had no clue.”

Schmidt went to talk to some friends after the game and asked them if he reached the record. His friends, including former longtime teammate Gage Kamp, informed him he had cleared the mark.

In the locker room, coach Schmidt announced the milestone to the players, and Schmidt’s teammates dished out plenty of hugs and congratulations.

“Me and my father thanked my teammates and told them it wasn’t possible without them,” Schmidt said.

Breaking the record was a proud moment for coach Schmidt not just as a coach, but as a father.

“A lot of his sweat and tears are my sweat and tears,” coach Schmidt said. “Supporting his dreams of playing basketball and excelling at it, and that’s what his dream has been. It’s to play the game and excel at it and be good at it and help the program win games. It’s two-fold for me – I’m proud of him as a dad, because I know the kind of work he’s put in. Whether it be AAU, 3-on-3 tournaments, getting up early before school at 5 a.m., getting in the gym on the weekends. That’s his life, and it feels good as a dad when you see that. All that work has paid off. … But as a coach, he’s contributed to a lot of wins. He’s good; he’s very, very good.

“He gave me a big hug after the game, it felt pretty nice,” Schmidt said. “On the ride home to the house, we had a nice talk going through past memories and how fast time flies.”

Because the record happened on the road, Shiocton wasn’t able to stop the game to recognize Schmidt’s achievement. Coach Schmidt is planning to recognize his son prior to an upcoming home game. The Chiefs aren’t at home until Jan. 13.

“My 1,000 points and my record I got pretty unlucky with – my 1,000 points was away and my record was away,” Schmidt said. “But it’s not too not much different because they end up recognizing me a little bit my next home game. It’s all good.”

Narrowing in on a college

Schmidt has been getting recruited heavily by a number of colleges. He’s narrowed his schools down to four: Carroll University in Waukesha; Trinity International University in Deerfield, Illinois; Bemidji State University in Bemidji, Minnesota; and St. Norbert.

“Carroll University has kind of a golden ticket,” coach Schmidt said. “Nate wants to go into physical therapy and get a doctoral in it. Carroll has an amazing six-year direct entry doctoral program where he could enter in as a freshman and go six years and get his doctoral rather than going four years at an undergrad and then another three and having to apply for grad school.”

Schmidt has already been accepted to attend the Division III school, but he’s waiting to find out if he can get into the direct entry program.

He said Carroll and Trinity are tied for his top choices since both offer accelerated options for physical therapy.

Schmidt isn’t in any rush to make his college decision.

“I’m going to wait until after the season to do it, because I’m going to focus on the season and try not to worry about college right now,” Schmidt said. “After the season, I’m going to focus more on my future and which place is best for me.”



Shiocton senior guard Nate Schmidt drives the lane in a non-conference game last year and scores two of his overall career 1,414 points, making him the Chiefs all-time scoring leader. – ACN file photo