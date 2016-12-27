Shiocton Municipal Court 12/20/2016
Shawna Baxter, Shiocton, 1) operating after suspension amended to disorderly conduct with a motor vehicle, no contest, fined $124, 2) operate a motor vehicle without insurance, dismissed.
Timothy Bergmann, Bear Creek, operate motor vehicle without insurance, dismissed.
Andres Cruz Jr, Shiocton, junked vehicle or appliances in yard, guilty, fined $92.50.
Shawn Kamke, Shiocton, 1) operating after suspension, dismissed, 2) disorderly conduct, guilty, fined $250.
Kayla Meyers, Appleton, 1) operate motor vehicle without insurance, default, fined $124.00, 2) non registration of motor vehicle, default, fined $98.80.
Jordyn Minten, New London, operating after suspension, default, fined $124.
Duane Much, Manawa, operate motor vehicle without insurance, default, fined $124.
Matthew Olson, Shiocton, operate motor vehicle without insurance, default, fined $124.
Maxwell Radley, Greenville, non registration of motor vehicle, default, fined $98.80.
Kyle Rice, Weyauwega, 1) operate motor vehicle without insurance, guilty, fined $124, 2) passing at intersection, guilty, fined $124.
Trey Schmitz, Seymour, 1) non registration of motor vehicle, default, fined $98.80, 2) operating after suspension, default, fined $124.
Sabrina Sherer, Shiocton, 1) display false vehicle registration plate, default, fined $187, 2) non registration of motor vehicle, default, fined $98.80, 3) operate motor vehicle without insurance, default, fined $124.
Clayton Warner, Green Bay, 1) operate motor vehicle without insurance, default, fined $124, 2) operate after rev/susp of registration, default, fined $98.80.
Shawna Riley Wright, New London, operate motor vehicle without proof of insurance, no contest, paid $10.
Jeffrey Rilling, New London, non registration of motor vehicle, no contest, fined $98.80.
Shiocton Municipal Court 12/20/2016