Seymour Police Department Officer John Fuller helps Cassie Linssen select her gift during “Shop with a Cop” at Shopko in Ashwaubenon on Saturday, Dec. 10. – Photo courtesy of cohlerphotos.zenfolio.com



The children had fun with “Shop with a Cop.” Front row: Children, left to right, Gabryel Brightman, Ember Metoxen, Hayden Hinze, Nevaeh Hill, Cassie Linssen, Gavin Swanson and Jordan Siekert; back row: officers, left to right, Tom Van Horn, Seth Tobison, Chief Rick Buntrock, T.J. Hilgenberg, John Fuller, and Isaac Schultz. – Submitted photo