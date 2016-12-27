SMS Holiday Book Buy

The Seymour Middle School 1st Annual Holiday Book Drive was a huge success! – Submitted photo

This year Seymour Middle School’s held its first Holiday Book Buy. It was a HIT!

Over 350 books were put into the hands of SMS students and their families! The books collected from the High School and Middle School staff were organized and put out on display December 14-16. All SMS students were then able to shop for books on their lunch hours.

The books were purchased for just one ThunderBuck (earned for positive behavior). They were bought as gifts for their brothers and sisters, parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles. The Student Council volunteered to help wrap all the books. Students were excited to have this opportunity to shop for a loved one this holiday season, and what could be better than a gift from the heart and a GOOD book! A big thank you to everyone who helped make this Holiday Book Buy a HUGE success!