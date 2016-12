Student Senate members are sorting the food at the Salvation Army on December 13. Left to right: Anna Pesola, Mercede Heinke, Liz Wix, Melissa Doersch, Collin Delrow, & Jennifer Buhr. – Submitted photo

Once again, the student body of Seymour Community High School has donated an impressive amount of nonperishable food items to the Salvation Army Bread of Life Center to be distributed to local families in need. The drive was held from November 28 through December 7.