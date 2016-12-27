The Reason for the Season

The Leeman Trailblazers Snowmobile Club donates food to the elderly every year. Mick Wilfuer, member, packs up boxes to be distributed at Suzy Q’s Bar on Tuesday December 20. See story on page 5. – Photo by Linda Titel

Leeman Trailblazers “Pay it Forward”

It was that time of the year again, to give and to receive, but this snowmobile club decided to “GIVE” in a big way this Holiday Season.

The Leeman Trailblazers Snowmobile Club started in 1972. Sandy Williams, treasurer, said, “It’s members have increased over the years, some of the members don’t even own a snowmobile or ride anymore but still like to be a part of the club with participation and contributions”.

President, Doug Deimel said “the Club is like family, everyone helps out when and where needed and we all have a good time together.

In the past ten years, the Trail Blazers have sponsored a food drive for the sick, elderly, disabled or needy residents that allow them to cross their land with their snowmobile trail each year which covers roughly 25 miles from Clintonville to Shiocton.

It’s a way to say “Thank-you,” and that we really appreciate the use of their land every year so we all may enjoy this winter sport, said Sandy Williams, who has been a member since the club began.

It’s a nice gesture this time of the year when the cold weather could keep the farmers or elderly inside, giving them extra groceries and necessities needed for their daily routines.

Trialblazers members Diane Shepard, Sandy Williams and Carla Conlon pack up the donateds food at Suzy Q’s Bar on Tuesday, December 20. – Photo by Linda Titel