Thunder hoops defeats GB East

With snowstorm Bailey fast approaching northeast Wisconsin the weekend of December 16th, all after school activities were canceled, including the Seymour versus West De Pere boys basketball showdown.

This allowed the Thunder to switch gears and turn their focus to their next opponent, Green Bay East, who they hosted on Tuesday, December 20.

With both teams bringing a 1-0 Bay Conference record, it was time to see who would split from the pack and stay with front-runner West De Pere.

Seymour would spread the ball offensively as three players would score in double-digits.

Seymour would lead at the half 42-31, but the Red Devils would not give up and keep the scoring close in the second half, only to succumb to the Thunder by a 77-60 final.

Freshman guard Riley Murphy would score all of his 18 points from beyond the 3-point arc. Also scoring in double digits were juniors Casey Yaeger and Trevor Cornell with 17 and 14 points, respectively.

Also contributing to the scoring input were Trent Blake and Nik Yaeger, both with nine points each, along with sophomore Tyler VanDeHei adding seven.

Seymour hosted Pulaski on December 23 and will play in the Sun Drop Shootout 2016 at the Kress Center on December 27 and 28.