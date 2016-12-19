Weyauwega-Fremont falls to Chiefs in shootout

Shiocton 85

Weyauwega-Fremont 71

Believe it or not, Shiocton had only six players score in their 85-71 home victory over Weyauwega-Fremont on Tuesday, December 13.

But of those six, five were in double digits to lead the Chiefs to a conference win.

It was raining 3-pointers throughout the game with the Indians hitting 12 beyond the arc while Shiocton totaled eight.

Shiocton would take a 9-point lead into the half with a score of 46-37.

The pace did not slow down which kept Shiocton on their toes. They outscored Weyauwega-Fremont 39-34 in the second half.

Senior guard Nathan Schmidt led the Chiefs in scoring with 21 points.

Ty Bedor added 16 points for Shiocton, while Brandon Spencer and Wesley Brouillard each had 15.

Rounding out the scoring for the Chiefs were Josh Leitzke with 14 points and Caleb Winter chipping in four.

Jacob Hablewitz paced Weyauwega-Fremont with 24 points, while Logan Bosquez added 23.

Shiocton played at Laconia on December 17 so watch for the results at www.advertisercommunitynews.com.

The Chiefs then will travel to Pacelli on December 20 for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.

During the Christmas break, Shiocton will be participating in the Sun Drop Shootout 2016 hosted by the Shawano Hawks at the Kress Center on December 27 and 28.

The Chiefs will first face Oconto at 12:05 p.m. on December 27, then take to the court to face off against Brillion at 10:30 on December 28.