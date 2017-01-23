Shiocton Wrestling results

SHIOCTON vs LACONIA

Thursday, January 19

Shiocton 37, Laconia 33

Results: 160 – Trevor Young (Shio) over Trevin Henker (Laco) (Dec 7-2); 170 – Zach Coffeen (Laco) over Billy Reif (Shio) (Fall: 1:50); 182 – Blake Johnson (Shio) over (Laco) (For.); 195 – Caleb Hopp (Laco) over Tyler Hess (Shio) (Fall 0:30); 220 – Ben Gunderson (Shio) over (Laco) (For.); 285 – Owen Suprise (Shio) over (Laco) (For.); 106 – Double forfeit; 113 – Ethan Flannery (Shio) over Nick Tritt (Laco) (Fall 1:17); 120 – Dylan Jacob (Laco) over River Hobbs (Shio) (Fall 4:49); 126 – Bryce Engelhardt (Laco) over Levi Spencer (Shio) (Fall 1:34); 132 – Sawyer Theobald (Shio) over Zachary Foth (Laco) (MD 8-0); 138 – Alec Potter (Laco) over Sam VanStraten (Shio) (Dec 9-7); 145 – Levi Snortum (Shio) over Tyler Lovejoy (Laco) (Fall 2:33); 152 – Brett Hebert (Laco) over Raymond Herb (Shio) (Fall 3:15).

SHIOCTON @ FREEDOM IRISH INVITATIONAL

Saturday, January 14

Team Results: Wrightstown 159.5, De Pere 150.5, Bay Port 145, Freedom 136.5, Hortonville 135.5, Denmark 120, Ashwaubenon 117.5, Shiocton 107, Burlington 98, Spencer/Columbus 90.5, Appleton North 86.5, West De Pere 70, Neenah 68, Mishicot 44, Deerfield 43.

Results: 113 – Levi Spencer (2-2) place is unknown and scored 0 team points; 120 – River Hobbs (8-8) place is unknown and scored 3 team points; 132 – Sawyer Theobald (8-2) placed 2nd and scored 23 team points; 138 – Sammy VanStraten (23-1) placed 2nd and scored 24 team points; 145 – Levi Snortum (23-1) placed 2nd and scored 22 team points; 152 – Raymond Herb (10-11) place is unknown and scored 0 team points; 160 – Trevor Young (9-4) place is unknown and scored 0 team points; 170 – Billy Reif (20-3) placed 4th and scored 14 team points; 182 – Blake Johnson (11-8) place is unknown and scored 6 team points; 220 – Ben Gunderson (19-6) placed 5th and scored 15 team points.