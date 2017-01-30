

Students in Patricia Brown’s second grade class show that they “Broke Out” after playing the game Breakout Edu. Students at Rock Ledge Primary learned how to persevere, problem-solve, work together, and communicate ideas effectively all by playing Breakout Edu. The game is based around a box that has up to five different locks. Inside, a special message, a new item for the classroom, or a special treat. RLP students in grades K-2 are getting the opportunity to work in small groups and as a class to solve a series of clues which lead them to the correct combinations for the locks. Games encourage team building, as well as a reinforcement of skills and concepts taught in the classroom. While some games are “low-tech” other games might have kids using mobile devices to help them access online articles, websites, and find information to help them along the way. With support of Dr. Jenna Linskens, District Instructional Technology Coach, and their classroom teachers, Rock Ledge has exposed their students to this innovative learning experience. – Submitted photo