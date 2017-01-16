Area Young Parents Learn about Budgeting & Digging Out After the Holidays

Area young parents, ages 13 to 23, will learn budgeting tips at the next Young Parent’s Discussion Group on Tuesday, January 17, from 1-2 p. m. at Rock Ledge Primary School. Becky Smith, a financial counselor with FISC (Financial Information & Service Center), will discuss budgeting and strategies for digging out after the holidays with the young parents. The young parents will also continue to set their personal goals in four areas – health/wellness, academic achievement/career, relationships, and parenting. By achieving their personal goals along with attending the Young Parent’s Discussion Group, young parents will earn points to shop in the new Caring Closet which includes infant and child supplies.

The Young Parent’s Discussion Group – a collaboration with Community Family Resource Centers (CFRC), the Seymour Alternative High School and the Seymour School District Health Department – was established to help area teen and young parents form support networks with other young parents and adult role models. In addition, the Young Parent’s Discussion Group hopes to equip young parents with knowledge of community resources to help them fulfill their educational and employment goals to achieve economic stability, along with helping them improve their parenting skills.

Contact CFRC at cfrc@seymour.k12.wi.us or (920) 833-5155 x703 to find out more about the Young Parent’s Discussion Group.

Community Family Resource Centers, Inc. (CFRC) is a non-profit charitable organization sponsored by United Way Fox Cities and the Seymour Community School District to help residents form strong family foundations. CFRC operates under the mission “Strengthening families to strengthen the community.” Programs are offered to enrich families in parenting education, resources and support while providing opportunities for fun time spent together. CFRC programs are open to ALL area residents.



