Basketball team numbers fluctuate Roster size changes from year-to-year for area squads

Shiocton basketball coach Chad Schmidt, third from left in huddle, instructs his team as six bench players comprise the 11-man roster. – Photo courtesy cohlerphotos.zenfolio.com

Any small school around the country has faced the issue: A class or two with below normal numbers participating in athletics.

The trend is cyclical in nature, and the Seymour and Shiocton boys’ basketball teams have had to deal with a rollercoaster recently. The numbers can fluctuate class to class.

“Especially in small schools when you have a bunch of players that start playing young and just kind of a bunch of buddies who hang out and play sports and they kind of drag each other along,” said Jon Murphy, who is in his 30th season as Seymour coach. “Sometimes in these small schools you have these classes that are just not a lot of boys or not a lot of girls and not a lot of athletes in certain classes.”

Seymour has just three seniors out this season, but there are 19 players in the freshman class. Shiocton on the other hand had just one senior a year ago and was down to 13 total kids in grades 9-12 at the end of last season. This year, numbers have increased in Shiocton, but there are only two sophomores, but nine freshmen.

“Ten years ago, we were even hovering between 25 and 32, always,” 19th-year Shiocton coach Chad Schmidt said. “We always had a freshman team.”

Seymour riding the

numbers wave

Seymour had a strong senior class last season with seven guys who all played significant minutes. But this year, there is a drop off with just three seniors.

Murphy started to see the Class of 2017 get smaller after a few kids didn’t come out for high school ball. He said a couple players who played last season decided not to finish out their senior year.

“Sometimes when you follow a class that was real strong, sometimes the kids behind I think are like, ‘Wow, I’m not going to play.’ And they find other things to do,” Murphy said.

As long as programs don’t have to suffer back-to-back classes with low numbers, they should be able to ride the wave.

“When you have those back-to-back classes where there’s not a lot of kids out for a sport, it’s very difficult to field teams at all levels,” Murphy said. “When it’s like that and you don’t have many juniors or seniors, it’s tough to field a competitive varsity team because you’re starting to fill in with some young kids.”

There are six juniors and six sophomores out this year. Those are small numbers for a Division 2 school.

“You have to kind of mix and match,” Murphy said. “Fortunately, we have a freshman class with 18, 19 kids out right now. Some play on the JV team, some play on the freshman team and we have a couple of sophomores up there playing with the varsity as well as a couple freshmen. We’ve been able to withstand it fielding three teams, but it’s difficult sometimes when you have to go through classes where there’s just not a lot of numbers.”

With the big freshman class and 51 kids out combined in seventh and eighth grade, the future looks bright for Seymour basketball.

Murphy believes now that kids have more options for sports — they can pick and choose what to compete in. Indoor soccer runs year-round, so if an athlete is a basketball player who might not get much time, but is a starter in soccer, he might opt to put his efforts into soccer.

“The experience and being part of the team and all that, I think that used to be a really big thing,” Murphy said. “Just the value of being part of a team. I think often today if they know they’re not playing there’s a lot of other things they can do. I don’t think you see that kid that often anymore, that 11th, 12th, 13th, 14th guy who wants to be part of the team and wanted to be part of that experience. That is sort of a dying breed, and that’s too bad.”

Shiocton numbers

starting to increase

With low numbers the last two years, Shiocton has not been able to field a freshman team. That’s unusual, even for the small Division 4 school.

There were 17 kids in the program at the start of last season, but by the time the year ended that figure was at 13. Gage Kamp was the lone senior a year ago.

Shiocton now has 24 players in the system – six seniors, seven juniors, two sophomores and nine freshmen. But it’s those two sophomores that raise a flag for the future. Schmidt saw the drop off after the eighth-grade year when six kids didn’t go out as freshmen.

Schmidt said some groups are stronger in certain sports, and basketball is not one of them for the Class of 2019.

“It’s a big football group,” Schmidt said. “The interest level, I coach middle school football, and the current sophomores now have a really good football group. They’re pretty loaded, I think in that class. But basketball-wise, it’s not there. There’s some wrestlers in that group, good wrestlers.”

The numbers coming up through the program look strong. At the middle school level, Schmidt said there are nine eighth-grade players and he expects at least eight to come out as freshmen.

“We’ll have a freshman team back next year,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt added the seventh-grade group is smaller, but the sixth graders are a talented unit of about 10 kids

Schmidt always hopes for classes to come up the ranks with a handful of good basketball players who will stick it out until they graduate.

“Usually if you have a good group, there’s four to six core guys that just stick with and maybe three kids, four kids fall along the way – after middle school or freshman year they’re just done and it’s just not for them anymore,” Schmidt said. “But in a group that’s not real strong, the numbers are even lower yet. You might sit with two to four kids with a group that hasn’t been a strong group. You get to know that pretty early in basketball, because they’re playing ball in second grade in Shiocton.”

Schmidt has a theory for why not as many kids are competing in as many sports these days. He believes technology has connected kids so much that they don’t need the social interaction that sports provides.

“You have seven seniors and four of them are good and three don’t see the floor much,” Schmidt said. “In the old days, you keep going because you socialize so much in a season with your friends outside of school. You have bus rides and you have the JV game you sit through and you all hang out and practice. Now, people are connected instantly at all times with Snapchat, with instant messaging, with FaceTime. The video games now are online. You literally don’t need your friend over at your house, you’ve got the online video gaming. So kids can go home after school and be connected all evening with their friends.”