Black Creek 2016 news in review

Center Emmanuel United Methodist Church celebrates 100 years. – ACN & Times-Press file photo

January:

Black Creek Library Director; several board members resign; new board appointed There has been a major shake up in the administration of the Black Creek Village Library over the past several weeks. Director Jackie Rammer, along with Library Board trustees Trudy Koon, Lisa St. John, Marge Doty and Jacob Severson have resigned.

New Fallen Timbers director, Matthew Gottfredsen, right where he wants to be. After growing up in De Pere, Matthew Gottfredsen and his wife, Sarah, are back home. Gottfredsen is the new director at Fallen Timbers Environmental Center near Black Creek. Fallen Timbers provides environmental education programs for Seymour Public Schools and five other regional school districts.

Emmanuel service celebrates sanctuary’s 100 years.

February:

Bethany Marcks wins NorthStar Cooperative scholarship.

CFRC held Black Creek Nutrition and Fitness Family Fun Night.

March:

Black Creek Village Board discusses fire engine financing.

Dan’s Tire in Seymour will remain Dan’s Tire, but the tire and auto repair business has new owners Keith and Brenda Zemke, Black Creek, purchased the business.

April:

Black Creek Advancement Association is again sponsoring a village-wide rummage sale, just in time for spring cleaning.

Black Creek, Seymour schools launch “Books on the Bus.”

May:

Thanks mom for everything you do, Black Creek School offers chance for kids, moms to share some time. Moms had their special day in kindergarten through grade two at Black Creek School.

Lake Park clean-up volunteers are needed to help members of the Black Creek Business Association clean-up Black Creek Lake Park. Please bring your leaf rakes, pruners and other tools, the more help, the less time it takes.

June:

Family Daze was held with a parade, games and entertainment.

July:

Community Bible Church to hold open house and dedication.

Romy’s Nitingale, Black Creek, hosted Altrusa Club of Appleton Polkafest.

Black Creek’s Blaize Koon repeated as the burger-eating champion at Burger Fest.

August:

100 Year Celebration of Center Church, a step back in time as Center Emmanuel United Methodist Church celebrates 100 years. The cornerstone was laid in 1916, our nation was facing a Great War, now known as World War I and praying for peace.

Black Creek voters favor Feingold, Gallagher.

September:

Donations keep coming in for new Black Creek Veteran’s Memorial.

Nichols Fun Days and the Fur Trader Rendezvous was held.

Teresa Riehl’s efforts at BCVL, with BCAA garner Citizen of the Year recognition, “Teresa is our secretary and always puts in 100 percent of her efforts and talents in all our projects,” Hofacker says. “I am extremely grateful to have the opportunity and pleasure to work with her and am proud of her being this year’s Citizen of the Year.”

October:

Community 2000 first annual clay shoot, Community 2000 is a local nonprofit in our communities making a difference in the lives of the people they serve from the Seymour and Shiocton School Districts on a regular basis.

They assist families and individuals with very basic necessities: food, bedding, clothing, personal care items, diapers and other essential items. In order to support the growing need, they have taken on a new fundraiser.

Chief Lowell James of the Black Creek Police Department with real life advice on safety at work and at home.

Black Creek law enforcement teams up with State Patrol and Outagamie County law enforcement officers from the Wisconsin State Patrol, Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department and the Black Creek Police department conducted a highway interdiction detail in Black Creek and the surrounding area. There were five State troopers, one Black Creek Officer and one Sheriff’s deputy.

November:

Advancement Association announces matching Fund Day (Group will match Nov. 26 Red Kettle donations).

December:

Village approves extending contract with Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department.