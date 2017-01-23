Black Creek Elementary and Middle School parent reminders

Please remember to…..

Update our office with any change in phone number, address, etc.

Notify the office if you’d like to be added to the newsletter e-mail that goes out every Thursday.

Be sure that your child is dressed appropriately for the cold weather.

Label your child’s clothing in case it ends up in the lost and found.

Keep your child’s lunch account balance above zero.

Call the BC Office at 984-3396 and please press 2 to report your child’s absence. Whether it is a full day absence, tardy, etc., we need to know the reason for the absence. If we don’t hear from you it is considered an unexcused absence for the day.

Arriving to school on time is critical. School starts at 8 a.m. Anyone reporting after 8 a.m. is considered tardy

Parent/Teacher Conferences. Evening of Thursday, February 23 and afternoon only of February 24. Teachers will request specific parents to attend this session of conferences. If you have not been contacted by February 15th, and you would like a conference, please contact your child’s teacher.