Brinkman wins SMS spelling and vocabulary bee; advances to regionals

On Thursday, January 5, Seymour Middle School held the annual school wide spelling and vocabulary bee. There were a total of 17 competitors from 6th – 8th grade.

Sixth grade competitors were Owen Olson, Sonny Powless, Jonah Parker, Emily Brinkman, Tia Tank, and Brooklyn Miller.

Representatives from seventh grade were Jacki King, Chester Baranczyk, Austin Gustman, Alex Vansteel and Evan Smet. Jacob Linsmeyer was also a seventh grade classroom winner but was absent on the day of the competition.

Eighth grade spellers were Sophie Wery, Luke Blazek, Elizabeth Zahn, Will Warner, Kylee Smet, and Tyler Thomas.

Over 145 words were spelled or defined including tricky ones such as tenaciously and austere. In round 27, Brinkman came away with the win with the word allegiance. Miller came in as the runner up and 8th grader Elizabeth Zahn was the third place speller.

Emily will be representing SMS and competing at the regional spelling bee at Washington Middle School in Green Bay on Tuesday, February 7.





Emily Brinkman, left, is the winner of the SMS spelling and vocabulary bee. She will be representing SMS at the regional spellling bee on February 7. The top three placements are, left to right, third place finisher Elizabeth Zahn, runner up Brooklyn Miller and Brinkman. – Submitted photos