Seymour Seniors

Tom Theroux had 43 points for first place on Jan. 24.

Seifred Peters Jr., Jean Mongin, Helen Vande Hei, and Don Vande Hei tied with 41 points for second place.

Ramona Kleman, James Muenster, and Jerry Vande Hei tied with 39 points for third place.

Duane Doersch had 21 points for low.

Door prizes went to Kay Vande Corput.