Chiefs lose to Bulldogs

The Shiocton boys hoops squad went toe-to-toe in the first half against their non-conference opponent New London, but the Bulldogs would pull away late in the game to defeat the Chiefs 71-57 on Friday, January 6.

Shiocton had three players score in double-digits led by Nathan Schmidt with 13 points. Matt Peterson and Josh Leitzke both would chip in 11.

That wasn’t enough as New London’s threesome of Kyle Wolf, Will Wohit and Brayden Kurth would score a combined 47 points.

The January 10 game against Bonduel was postponed due to inclement weather.