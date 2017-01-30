Chiefs remain undefeated in CWC-8 standings

After winning a thriller on Tuesday, January 24, the Chiefs knew they could not have a letdown going into their game against rival Bonduel.

Shiocton took to the road and handled their business with a 78-60 win over the Bears on Thursday, January 26.

The Chiefs would lead by 18 points at the half and cruise to the win, giving them a 1.5 game lead over Iola-Scandinavia and Amherst in the CWC-8 conference standings.

Nathan Schmidt was the game high scorer with 25 points. Teammates Matt Peterson and Josh Leitzke added 15 and 11 points, respectively.

Shiocton (6-0 conference, 8-6 overall) faced NEW Lutheran on Friday, January 27, in non-conference action and will host Manawa on Tuesday, January 31.

Shiocton 57

Amherst 55

Shiocton senior guard Nathan Schmidt would take matters into his own hands and hit the final bucket of the game with 1.6 seconds remaining to lift the Chiefs over second place Amherst in a key CWC-8 matchup on Tuesday, January 24.

Shiocton would trail the visiting Falcons by seven at the half only to claw their way back into the game and set up the late game heroics by Schmidt.

Brandon Spencer hit six 3-pointers as he would lead the Chiefs in scoring with 19 points. Schmidt would add 16 while Ty Bedor would chip in 8.



Wesly Brouillard goes up for the shot on Tuesday, January 24, as Shiocton clawed its way back to win the game against visiting Amherst, 57-55.

– Photo by Linda Titel