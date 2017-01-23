Community 2000 to offer free legal services

A new service where free legal services are being offered began on January 11 at Community 2000.

Community 2000 and Legal Action of Wisconsin will team up to offer residents of the Seymour and Shiocton school districts free legal services. Legal Action of Wisconsin is a legal services non-profit based in Green Bay that serves Outagamie county residents as well as residents of other nearby counties.

Legal Action attorneys – who don’t charge for their services – will provide advice, assistance, and representation to residents who meet certain income and asset limits. The most frequent problems Legal Action attorneys encounter are issues with landlords, domestic violence and issues recovering suspended drivers’ licenses.

An attorney will be on-site at Community 2000 on the second Wednesday of every month to answer questions and offer legal advice. Community 2000 will schedule appointments for those who seek this assistance.

To schedule an appointment, call Community 2000 at 920-833-0277.