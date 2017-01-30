Community Events

Tuesday, January 31
•PACE, 9-11 a.m., Rock Ledge Primary Ctr.
Senior Card Party, 5:30 p.m., Walter Muehl Senior Center, GGS
Wednesday, February 1 •Alzheimer’s Prevention, 12:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Services board room
•PACE, 9-11 a.m., Black Creek Elementary
•PACE, 6-7:30 p.m., Black Creek Elementary
Thursday, February 2
•Alzheimer’s Support Group, 6:30 p.m. Good Shepherd Services Board Room
•PACE, 9-11 a.m., Rock Ledge Primary Ctr.
Saturday February 4
•16th annual Winterfest Carnival, 10:30 a.m. (doors open at 10 a.m.) Seymour Middle School,
Monday, February 6
•Krause-Kraft American Legion Auxiliary Unit 106, 7 p.m., Legion Hall – Seymour
•Nichols Birthday Club,Nichols Community Center, 11 a.m., lunch at 11:30 a.m.
•Shiocton Middle School Festival, 3:30 -6:30 p.m.
•Shiocton School Board, 6 p.m, School Library
•PACE, 9-11 a.m., Black Creek Elementary
•PACE, 6-7:30 p.m., Rock Ledge Primary Ctr.
No Date Needed
•Alcoholics Anonymous, having a problem with alcohol or a desire to stop drinking, call the AA Helpline at 920-731-4331.
