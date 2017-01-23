Congrats HONORS choral students

By Chris Anderson

Middle/High School Choral Music Teacher

This past weekend, several of our vocalists represented themselves and Shiocton so well at the recent WCDA Honor’s choirs. They worked hard in preparation and then met the rigorous rehearsal schedule with courage and determination. The performances at the Grand Theater in Wausau were stunning.

Jeanie Beer was in the auditioned Jazz Choir under the direction of Greg Jasperse a world renowned artist, composer, producer, and conductor.

Molly Coenen and Caitlyn Henry were in the Women’s Choir under the direction of Rhonda Fuelberth, professor of music at University of Nebraska.

Clayton Rockwell and Christian Peterson were in the Men’s Choir under the direction of Dr. Lee Nelson who is the chairman of choral studies at Wartburg College.

What a fantastic opportunity for all of these singers.

“I couldn’t be more proud of them.”



Christine Anderson, Middle/High School Choral Music Teacher with Senior Student, Jeanie Beer. – Submitted photo