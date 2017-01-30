Darnick’s dismissal case continues

Special to ACN-Times Press

By Rick Cohler

Correspondent

The defense attorney for former Seymour Community High School teacher and coach, Nicholas Darnick, 35, is trying to convince Brown County Judge Kendall Kelley that police did not follow guidelines and went over the line during their investigation of Darnick, who was arrested in May, 2016 when he showed up to meet what he thought was a 15-year-old girl in Ashwaubenon.

Attorney Brian Maloney filed a motion to dismiss the charges in October, 2016. During a hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 24, Maloney questioned Oconto Falls police officer and Internet Crimes Against Children Unit investigator Jamie Kuhn who testified she replied to a Craig’s List personal ad on April 26, 2016, seeking a sexual relationship because it stated that “age doesn’t matter.” Posing as a 15-year-old girl, she and Darnick exchanged emails and texts for several days, then said Darnick stopped replying.

Twenty seven days later, Kuhn reinitiated the contact because she had learned Darnick’s profession and had been told by other officers that there were rumors of unspecified inappropriate behavior on Darnick’s part in Seymour. Maloney questioned whether that action followed guidelines which say the target should take the initiative. Kuhn said there is discretion allowed and she took the action because of Darnick’s professional contact with young girls.

After several days of no contact, Kuhn testified she again contacted Darnick about meeting while she was supposedly visiting an aunt in Ashwaubenon. She testified Darnick was still undecided, wondering if he would get arrested if he came. When Maloney said she was goading him, Kuhn replied that if Darnick had not shown up, she would have dropped the investigation. She also said Darnick had numerous opportunities to say he was not interested. The hearing will resume on Tuesday, March 7.

Darnick faces felony charges of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and child enticement-sexual contact. He resigned his teaching position in June, 2016.