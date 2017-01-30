Don’t miss Tom Pease at Winterfest

Don’t miss singer/songwriter Tom Pease, at CFRC’s 16th annual Winterfest Carnival taking place on Saturday, February 4, at 10:30 a.m. (doors open at 10 a.m.) at the Seymour Middle School, located at 10 Circle Drive, Seymour. Tom Pease is known for his interactive, family-friendly and entertaining shows. Quality family entertainment for only $3 for children two and up; younger children and adults are free.

Bring the entire family – kids, parents and grandparents – and spend the day at the Winterfest Carnival held by Community Family Resource Centers (CFRC). After the Tom Pease Show, join us for the festivities from 11 am to 2 pm at Seymour Middle School. Family fun for all ages includes carnival games and bouncers, face painting, basket raffles, cupcake walk, bake sale and food.

Community Family Resource Centers, Inc. (CFRC) is a non-profit charitable organization sponsored by United Way Fox Cities and the Seymour Community School District to help residents form strong family foundations. CFRC operates under the mission “Strengthening families to strengthen the community.” Programs are offered to enrich families in parenting education, resources and support while providing opportunities for fun time spent together. CFRC programs are open to ALL area residents.

This annual family event supports family programming in the Seymour, Black Creek and surrounding areas.



Singer/Songwriter Tom Pease will be at the 16th Annual Winterfest Carnival on Saturday February 4. – Submitted photo