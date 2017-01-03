FBLA Members Attend National Fall Leadership Conference in Milwaukee

On the morning of November 4, thirteen Shiocton FBLA members began the drive down to the National Fall Leadership Conference, a conference many would never forget. This conference was held in Milwaukee, WI, and is only one of three held in the United States, the others being in Dallas, TX and Daytona Beach, FL. Besides Wisconsin, states as far east as New Jersey and as far south as Missouri attended to make this conference truly a wonderful opportunity to network with others and create friendships to last a lifetime.

Over the duration of that Friday – Saturday, members attended workshops to help not only better their skills in presentation, but to also take in knowledge regarding things you do in the workplace that can get you fired, learning how to have confidence in yourself, and also how to fundraise for your chapter.

Throughout the days, these workshops taught Shiocton FBLA members valuable skills and provided many different informational facets for success in life. We also got to experience a restaurant called Safe House, deemed as sketchy by some and quirky by others. When inside Safe House, members remarked at how interesting and well thought out the concept was.

This conference was extremely valuable to many people and was truly a fantastic opportunity to create new friendships and connect with students from around the United States. To sum it all up, the FBLA National Leadership Conference was a success all around!



FBLA members attend conference in Milwaukee. Left to right, first row: Molly Coenen, Karissa Anderson, Christie Depner and Tabitha Morris. Second row: Sydney Wilcox, Madisyn Morack, and Rachel Maki. Third row: Heather Hellweg, Riley Bellin and Stephanie Olmsted. Back row: Ryan Maki, Chris Peterson, and Josh Leitzke. – Submitted photo