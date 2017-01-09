BLACK CREEK/NICHOLS, NEWS FROM...

Fire destroys Home on Highway 47

A house fire destroyed the residence of N8017 Highway 47 Black Creek, on Saturday, January 7, around 8 p.m.
Bob Wagner, owner, and his family were not home at the time, and no one was injured.
Officials say the home is considered to be a total loss.
Watch for more information in the Advertiser Community News.
The home was a total loss. Photo by Ken Hodgden

There is not much left of the residence of N8017 highway 47, Black Creek. Photo by Ken Hodgden

No one was home at the time of the fire at N8017 highway 47, Black Creek, on Saturday night January 7. Photo by Ken Hodgden

