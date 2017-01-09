Giving the Greatest Gift



Three-year-old Eliana Reed keeps on smiling as she awaits her mother Ashley’s kidney which will be transplanted on Wednesday, January 11. – Submitted photo

By Keith Skenandore

Editor

Editor’s Note: It’s a journey no parent wants to take. Having an ailing child and watch them suffer. For Ashley Reed, she can put a happy ending to that journey. She will be donating her kidney on January 11 to her 3-year-old daughter Eliana. A new journey will begin for the Reed family and Advertiser Community News & Times-Press will cover this new beginning for their new year of 2017.

During the holiday season, donations are given to those in need.

Year-round requests for donations have been made and members of the community step up to the plate and help meet those needs.

Come Wednesday, January 11, there will be no bigger donation given by Seymour resident Ashley Reed, 32, as she donates her kidney to her 3-year-old daughter Eliana.

Sixteen weeks into her pregnancy it was discovered that Ashley was going to have twins. However, the doctors could tell something was wrong.

The bladder was enlarged in Baby A.

Genetic testing showed that the ill twin was a girl. But that didn’t seem to matter because the doctors said that there is no way the child would survive and Ashley was given a name and phone number of a clinic in Chicago that conducted later-term abortions with twins.

“I was in shock,” Ashley said. “This is crazy. I just didn’t know enough yet.”

She was told it would be better for the health of Baby B if Baby A was removed. Ashley, along with her husband Mike, needed time to absorb this shocking information.

“I can’t make a decision right now,” is what Ashley said when this ultimatum was put before her. “I’m going to wait on this genetic testing to see if she was genetically healthy.”

Ashley went to see her doctor every week. Their reasoning being that Baby A is going to end up passing, and they won’t know when, so they need to continue to check on Ashley so Baby B won’t be in harms way.

Ashley recalls shortly after that one appointment where Baby A’s heart rate was super slow. Her doctor’s said this will be the time within the next week that the inevitable was going to happen. Baby A would pass.

No one told that to Baby A who came back the following week with a normal heart rate and her weight was the same as her brother, Baby B.

“It was just really weird,” Ashley said.

Every week at the clinic in Green Bay Ashley said the doctors were finding more and more wrong.

“They wouldn’t say what it was for sure but I kept Googling,” she said. “They were finding clubfeet, bladder outside the body, and mild spina bifida.”

Ashley asked her doctor’s about the term cholecystostomy which mean a disease of the gallbladder.

Her doctor’s responded that they won’t diagnose until Ashley gave birth, however, they knew Baby A’s kidneys were failing along with most of her organs outside of her body and that there was no chance of living.

Ashley, thinking to herself that no name was needed for the newborn, was preparing herself for the worse. At 33 weeks she went into labor, an emergency (code pink) C-Section was done at Bellin Hospital on July 11, 2016.

Baby A survived birth and became somewhat stable as she was transferred to St. Vincent Hospital along with her newborn brother Blake. The battle of life continued for Baby A, now known as Eliana, outside the womb. She was being prepared to be transferred to Milwaukee.

“She didn’t need to be incubated or anything,” Ashley said of Eliana after the birth. “She had oxygen on her and she was actually pretty stable.

“I didn’t know if I would ever see her alive. I got to see her alive.”

Three days passed and the kidneys weren’t working. One kidney shriveled up and was gone while the other was failing. A list ditch effort where they would flood Eliana’s body with fluid would try to bring the failing kidney to life.

“They were going to try to see if that fluid pressure would kick-start that kidney just a little bit to keep her (Eliana) alive,” Ashley said. “I was on my way to Milwaukee and they were doing this fluid thing and it worked.

“It got her to like 15 percent function. It was enough to keep her alive.”

Her heart was able to handle the fluid pressure. The procedure could have given her a heart attack, and according to Ashley, there was no way her heart should be able to take it.

“We don’t have any other options,” she said. “We have to try that.”

Eliana was a fighter, however, the fighting would not get any easier.

On September 9, surgery was conducted to repair Eliana’s intestines and put them back together and circularized the bladder to make it whole, however, it still remained outside the body.

Eliana got to go home with her family towards the end of September with her bladder outside her body.

With her kidney not at full-function and Eliana becoming dehydrated, fluids were given intravenously. She developed a PICC (Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter) line infection and was airlifted to Milwaukee.

“Again, we didn’t think we would keep her,” Ashley said. “She came through it again.”

It was decided scrap the PICC line and Ashley and Mike would give her fluid through her D-tube every 20 minutes of her life.

“It was very labor intensive,” Ashley said. “But it worked so we didn’t care.”

Then at nine months old, Eliana had the second stage of the cholecystostomy to put her bladder back inside. She also had a bilateral hip dislocation so an osteotomy procedure would put Eliana in a full body cast. This procedure failed and she had to have emergency surgery later that evening which removed the full body cast due to urine from the bladder building up and going nowhere.

More trials and tribulations kept occurring and it wasn’t until last Christmas, December 2015, Eliana once again became really sick. She was becoming dehydrated and dialysis on the one kidney was started. After eight hospitalizations, her kidney was able to keep up. In April of 2016, Eliana went to emergency with low oxygen levels. Dialysis was planned for the next day, however, she coded due to a cardiac arrest. For six minutes, CPR was conducted and revived her.

Now she was diagnosed with a disseminated intravascular coagulation. Eliana was bleeding inside and blood clots were forming throughout her body’s small blood vessels which can reduce or block blood flow, which eventually can damage the body’s organs.

“Two-and-a half days we just waited,” Ashley said. “Later I found out that doctors like to call it ‘death is coming’ because it’s just so bad. She was just so sick.”

The Reeds still didn’t know why this was happening.

“We still didn’t correct anything,” Ashley said of the illness which Eliana began to recover from. “We just revived her.”

Ashley knew there was something wrong with her abdomen where the pain was coming from while the doctors continued to do scans.

Finally, Ashley lost it.

“You need to just cut her open. Stop using technology at this point and just be a surgeon and just cut her open and look with your eyes.”

What the doctors discovered was that Eliana’s intestines were malrotated which caused adhesions and formed blockages. Add to it the kidney failure, and Eliana’s electrolytes were thrown off and creating a disaster in her body.

“They cut adhesions for like five hours which freed up her intestines,” Ashley said.

Dialysis then began to help. Once on five medications for blood pressure, she now was on zero. Water was needed every couple hours instead of every 20 minutes. And she began to grow.

On November 8, a surgery was done to remove the ostomy which connected the small or large intestine to the abdominal wall. That’s when the major breaking news happened. Doctors thought there was enough room for Ashley to donate her kidney to her daughter.

“I went through all the testing to become a match,” she said. “Now we get to schedule the transplant next week Wednesday (January 11).”

There are risks involved, however, this surgery is the most common and straight forward procedure.

“As far as my surgery goes, ‘Yes, there’s always that risk,” Ashley said. “I’ll always only have one kidney and my function will never be 100 percent but I can definitely function and really not even notice that I’m missing a kidney.”

As for Eliana, they say that she is walking on a steep slope and one slip could cause a major downfall.

“But that’s why we did that surgery on November 8,” Ashley said. “It was not to have issues during the date of the transplant.”

The Advertiser Community News & Times-Press will follow-up with how the kidney transplant procedure went for Eliana and the recovery for her and her mother.



Mike Reed, father of three-year-old Eliana, comforts his daughter during one of her many stays in the hospital. – Submitted photo