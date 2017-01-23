Green Bay Bobcats Squirt A team win Championship, are undefeated

Drake Hilgenberg and Charlie Laurent both from Seymour went to Chicago for the weekend of January 14-15 to play in the Chicago Midwinter Classic Hockey Tournament.

There were 10 teams from the Midwest in the Squirt AA. They played five games and were undefeated to win the Championship. The boys play for the Green Bay Bobcats Squirt A team and are coached by Matt Molaski, Tim Coughlin, Harold Shock, and AJ Aitken.



harlie Laurent is pictured first from left in the front row, while teammate Drake Hilgenberg is third from left in the back row. – Submitted photo