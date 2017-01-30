Lady Thunder lose to rival Phantoms Fall two games behind in Bay Conference standings

By Keith Skenandore

Editor

The Seymour Thunder girls’ basketball team had January 26 circled on their calendar.

It was December 6, 2016, with an early matchup against last year’s Bay Conference champions West De Pere Phantoms. That was fifty days prior when the Lady Thunder received a 31-point whipping from this year’s conference leader.

Seymour would go toe-to-toe with the No. 2 ranked Phantoms in Division 2.

But in the end, the outcome would be the same, a loss to West De Pere, but this time by only nine points.

West De Pere would jump out to a 6-0 start in front of a raucous Thunder home crowd, but after a quick 30-second timeout, Seymour would focus on the task at hand and take a 1-point lead with 2:55 remaining in the first half before tailing 31-30 at the half.

“Our kids kept their composure, took the lead on them and executed with high energy,” said first year Thunder coach Bobby Kuchta.

In the second half, Seymour struggled and would not score a point until after four minutes lapsed in the seconde half.

“We had a stretch with a couple turnovers in a row,” Kuchta said. “We didn’t value the ball like we needed to in a big game like that.”

He thought his players were fatigued which continued to lead to turnovers in the second half. Seymour would score three points in 10 minutes and still be in the ball game.

Kuchta said West De Pere did nothing different defensively and that it was just them not playing Thunder basketball.

“We told the kids we can compete with anybody and the only team that is going to beat us is ourselves and I think at times we did beat ourselves as we threw the ball away,” he said.

Phantom senior point guard Liz Edinger scored her 1,000 career point in the first half and kept her team composed throughout the game.

“She just runs the show,” Kuchta said of Edinger. “She’s the leader of that team.”

Edinger led all players with 24 points. Teammates Hannah Stefaniak and Sam Carriveau each chipped in 11 points.

Seymour was led by Hailey Oskey’s 18 points, however, 12 of those points came in the first half, and she did not make a goal in the entire second half. Jenna Krause, battling leg cramps in the second half, added 16 points.

“I think we showed they are a beatable team and that we can compete with them,” Kuchta said. “They’re No. 2 in the State. We were right there for the entire game, but, they’re a little bit more experienced than we are.”

He said it’s hard to be too disappointed in his team.

“I told the kids to keep their chins up and stay confident and keep building,” Kuchta said. “We’ve come a long way.

“We’re gaining it (experience). Hopefully we see them again.”

That again would be in the WIAA Division 2 basketball playoffs.

You better be careful what you wish for.



Thunder junior forward Raven VandenLangenberg, center, blocks the shot of West De Pere forward Hannah Sefaniak during their key Bay Conference matchup on Thursday, January 26. Also pictured playing defense is Seymour guard Jenna Krause, left, and forward McKendra Heinke. – Photo by Keith Skenandore



Junior guard Jenna Krause goes up for two of her 16 points against West De Pere in their Bay Conference loss and fall two games behind the Phantoms. Krause would miss some key minutes of the second half while battling through leg cramps. – Photo by Keith Skenandore