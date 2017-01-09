Letters to the Editor

Dear Editor,

The Salvation Army, Outagamie County Service Extension is very blessed to be part of this wonderful community. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone that gave a gift of money, rang the bell this season, adopted a person or family, coordinated bell ringing, volunteers, schools, businesses, organizations and clubs. It always warms my heart when caring people are willing to share part of their time, talent and love by giving to The Salvation Army that assist low-come families in their time or need during the Christmas Season and throughout the year.

The Holiday season can be the most stressful time of the year, especially during Christmas for families that are just barely making ends meet, add in the extra expense trying to make Christmas happy for their children is not easy. Thanks to all of the generous people, businesses and organizations for helping The Salvation Army assist families in need so they can also enjoy Christmas and see smiles on their children’s faces.

With Thanksgiving we assisted 255 families with a turkey dinner, plus extra and personal hygiene items. At Christmas we assisted 319 families with gifts, food, and household supplies. Four-hundred- thiry children this Christmas received gifts through the Adopted-A-Family program. We would not be able to provide low-income families with services such as food, emergency assistance and/or through the six special projects if it was not for the generous donation The Salvation Army receives through caring and kindhearted people like those in our communities.

So on behalf of the families that received assistance this Christmas season and throughout the year, thank you.

Happy New Year and God Bless you!

Cindy Meulemans

Director