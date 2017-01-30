Local woman past snowmobile racer

Sandy Williams, of Shiocton is no stranger to the local community, but she does have a past that some may be unaware of, – Williams used to race snowmobiles and she has the trophies to prove it, all 26 of them.

Williams said she raced for two years, 1972 and 1973. Her boyfriend at that time (George Meirhofer), had sleds and told her she was going to race, Williams said that she had never been on a snowmobile before that.

The Snowmobiles she raced were an Artic Cat 250 EL Tigre, a 340 EL Tigre, a Yamaha, (Meirhofer sleds) and a Raider twin track, Williams sled, (which she still has) and proudly states that she won a honorable mention award at a vintage snowmobile show.

Williams raced almost every weekend, and said almost every little town or village sponsored a race back then. She said the race tracks were always oval for the snow and the snowmobile drag races on grass were a straight away. Meirhofer even had an Artic Cat modified with wheels on it.

The woman races were called Powder Puff Races and Williams name appeared in the local newspaper quite often as she usually always placed.

Meihofer and Williams even created their own race club called the Sno-Devils and sponsored many races until legal issues and insurance problems caused the club to dissipate.

Williams recalls that on one snow race in Antigo, (which was a big race with a lot of contestants), that she was ahead of all her opponents, but on the last lap at the final curve she looked back to see how far ahead she was and then she hit powder. She lamented, “Once you hit powder, it’s usually all over with because there is no way to get out of it.” She ended up with the second place trophy, not that bad after all although she was upset with herself.

Although Williams doesn’t currently ride she still stays active in the Leeman Trailblazers Snowmobile Club which she belonged to since it started 20 plus years ago. She currently is the club’s treasurer.





Sandy Williams, left is shown with the Women High Point trophies, which appeared in the Tribune-Gazette, on October 5, 1972. Above, Williams with her original helmet and snowmobile suit and top, her 26 trophies.

– Photos by Linda Titel