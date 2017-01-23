New Year, New Baby

The New Year Baby for 2017 has finally arrived!

Carley and Joe Roskom welcomed their son, Colton Dean into the world on Sunday, January 8, at 6:15 p.m. He weighed 8 pounds and 9 ounces and was 21 inches long.

Colton is the couple’s first child.

The proud grandparents are Dean and Karen Roskom, Black Creek, and Mike and Shirley Thiel, Black Creek.

“He is such a good baby, and he’s so adorable,” said Colton’s mom, Carley. “He almost makes me want another.”

Joe is also very proud. He works at Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton and Carley is a nurse employed by Theda Care.

The new family, along with their dog Daisy, reside in Black Creek.



New Year Baby Colton Dean Roskom with his mother, Carley, and dad, Joe, along with puppy dog Daisy. – Photo by Linda Titel