News from Outagamie County Executive

Dear Editor,

Martin Luther King said, “Everybody can be great…because anybody can serve. You don’t have to have a college degree to serve. You don’t have to make your subject and verb agree to serve. You only need a heart full of grace. A soul generated by love.”

When we think about greatness, we tend to think in headlines like star athletes, entertainers, big time business deals or sweeping political actions. But we should be mindful that there’s a place for local heroics, too. We should not lose sight of everyday greatness.

One needs to look no further than this newspaper to find them. It seems that every edition includes a reference to somebody whose public service stands out for its selflessness.

Maybe it’s a teacher who mentored a special student, or a coach who went above and beyond. Maybe it was a volunteer who raised money for a charity, or who marked a long-standing record of helping out. A crossing guard. A library aid. A scout master. An Elk, an Optimist or a Lion. Whatever the stripe, those who put back more than they take deserve their own day of commemoration.

This week, I found two such stories in our local papers.

First, the remarkable story of Eliana Reed of Seymour as well as her family and community touched a chord. It showed the unbounded love of a mother and the generous heart of a community.

And second, Alex Forster of Kaukauna and his family. Alex’s survival is nothing short of a miracle and the spirit of his neighbors is nothing less than amazing.

Dr. King was right; everybody can be great. I’m proud to be the Executive of a county that proves that every day.

Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson