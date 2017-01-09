News from Outagamie County Executive

Dear Editor,

Just a quick note of thanks to all the bell-ringers, supporters and organizers. The level of support and generosity reflects so well on the community and I can tell you it does not go unnoticed.

This time of the year is so special, and I always look forward to taking an hour or two to pitch in and say “Hi” to so many good friends.

Special thanks is owed to Barb, Sherry, Scott, Perry and Cindy for helping organize and to Don’s and Sal’s for hosting.

Thank you and Happy New Year! The county should be proud.

Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson