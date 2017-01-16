Picture Perfect Molly

By Keith Skenandore

Editor

What was a start in the wedding photography business by accident has now turned into a success story for a former Seymour High School graduate.

Molly Hauge, a 2002 grad, has delved into the wedding and photography industry in her hometown town of Santa Barbara, Calif.

It has become so successful, that Molly + Co, after seven years in the business, has been recognized as one of the top photographers in Los Angeles.

“It was a nice surprise, said Hauge, the daughter of Mike and Christina Hauge of Seymour.

Not sure how it happened, Hauge, 32, was nominated, but didn’t know by who. She then received an email from one of the editors of CBS of Los Angeles verifying information.

On October 18, 2016, an article on CBS Los Angeles website, announced the listing which included Molly + Co.

“It’s sort of surreal,” Hauge said. “You work so hard to get where you are at, and it’s really nice, and validation for the work that has been put in when someone recognizes that.”

Hauge took her undergraduate studies to the University of Minnesota in design and photography.

She obtained her master’s degree in fine arts photography at the Brooks Institute while at the University of Santa-Barbara. The Brooks Institute was an arts college centered on the visual and media arts.

As she was pursing her master’s and was asked to photograph a wedding, and after four or five weddings, she realized she had stumbled onto something.

“I realized this is something that I could actually do,” Hauge said. “I really enjoyed it.”

More offers for wedding photography began to trickle her way, so in 2009, Hauge decided to start her own company business, Molly + Co.

The business consists of a group of associate photographers who are second shooters based on contract. The only full-time employee is Hauge.

“Most people who have been married or are getting married, ‘I think photography is usually towards the top of their list in terms of importance,’” she said.

“For me, just knowing that going into it, it’s a pretty big honor to be trusted to document that day for people.

She thinks that because she is providing the one tangible item that the wedding couple have on the back end, unless they also hire a videographer. She’s providing kind of a recap of the day.

“The day goes by very fast so they (bride and groom) tend to miss a lot of the details so it’s really nice to be able to provide the recap for them to relive those moments,” Hauge said. “Some of those which they might have missed.”

Hauge does not take her career lightly and says she is privileged to do what she loves.

“So many people of my generation don’t end up in a job or career that you’ll be at for a long time,” she said. “I’m excited to build my career on this and also incorporate education into it.”

Coming from a family of educators, Hauge has decided to include a workshop program to help out upcoming photographers.

Sharing the knowledge and sharing the love for photography. Who better to learn from than Molly Hauge?



Seymour native Molly Hauge has been named one of the top photographers in Los Angeles when it comes to wedding and lifestyle photography. – Photos courtesy of Molly Hauge.



Photographer Molly Hauge, owner of Molly + Co, works with a client as she provides everlasting images of her wedding. – Photo courtesy of Molly Hauge