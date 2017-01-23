REALITY CHECK: Seniors’ glimpse into real life through financial program

Reality Check is a great “glimpse into reality” for our seniors. After interviewing and being hired for a job, and given an income, family, and pets, senior students then navigate their way through “life” including the purchase of vehicles and insurance, renting or owning, child care and pet care, food and utilities (is Netflix a “need”?), and a brush or two with FATE (which can really put a dent in your checkbook).

All said and done, this activity helps our seniors understand the cost of living, of supporting others such as a spouse or child, and the difference between a true need and a want.

Thank you again to the many volunteers from our community and to Elizabeth Schneider for once again organizing the event.





Senior students, top left, have to budget their income to buy gasoline during the “Reality Check” sponsored activity held at Shiocton High School on Friday, January 13. The students learned what it’s like to be independent through “Reality Check.” – Submitted photos