SAA loses support of Little League baseball program; fundraising efforts needed

The Seymour Athletic Association (SAA) was formed in the mid 1980’s by Tom Wilson and others to raise money to support youth baseball. Over the years, SAA has paid for tournaments, contributed and maintained equipment, and provided detailed instruction on baseball skills as well as teamwork, respect, and love for the game. In the last 18 months the SAA has experienced a transformation through the hard work of a team of people who want to see improvements made to our facilities, as well as adding to the programming for all children in the Seymour area who want to play the great game of baseball.

Currently, the SAA is led by president Larry Potter, vice president Dean Dorn, treasurer Tammy Dorn, and secretary Cathy Krull. Along with the officers of SAA, other community members involved in the SAA who have invested time and sweat equity on establishing a vision to be the most effective and efficient in promoting and sustaining baseball in the Seymour area include Al Court, Ali Court, Curt Jefson, Eric Leisgang, Jim Niespodzany, Scott Pautz, Adam Smet, and Travis Woldt. Recently, a sub-committee specifically designed to coordinate fundraising has been established. John Steltz has agreed to lead the sub-committee in developing a fundraising plan that will sustain the efforts of the SAA for the next generation.

The SAA is responsible for all of the baseball programming from t-ball through 15U Babe Ruth. With the help of several community volunteers, the SAA managed 15 league teams and 5 tournament teams over the 2016 summer. The equipment and supply needs for all of these players are significant: balls, bats, helmets, hitting nets, tees, and uniforms are a considerable portion of the costs. In 2016, SAA added umpires to improve play and safety for our older city league teams (ages 9/10 and ages 11/12) increased cost.

The City of Seymour has chosen to no longer fund the city Little League Baseball program. Therefore, many of the field improvements will be the responsibility of SAA. Currently SAA is funded through the advertising signage on the city fields and several people who have generously donated time, materials, and support for any improvements to the facilities and the youth programming. For instance, advertising revenue has been used to improve diamond 4, create a new little league/softball diamond at Lake Park, and improve the batting cage next to Legion Field.

There are a number of improvements needed to provide safe and competitive facilities for our children, facilities our families and community members will be proud of. The area of immediate need of improvement is lighting, specifically Rock Ledge Legion Diamond and Rock Ledge Diamond 4.

The lights on Rock Ledge Legion Diamond are well beyond their lifespan, failing to provide the necessary illumination required for safe play. Currently, the lights provide only a fraction of the illumination required for safe use. For example, the industry standard for illumination on the pitcher’s mound is 66 Foot-Candles (FC). Current lighting provides 11 FC at the pitcher’s mound. The illumination behind home plate should be 44 FC, current lighting at Rock Ledge Legion Diamond provides only 9 FC. The lighting at third base should be 39 FC, the Rock Ledge Legion Diamond is a mere 9 FC. New lights will cost $250, 000.

Lighting on the Rock Ledge Diamond 4, removed decades ago, is needed to offer expanded recreational programming in the evening hours, which would allow more families to attend; the number one request of parents in recent history has been to offer games in the evening so they might attend after the work day is completed. The estimated cost to put lights back on Rock Ledge Diamond 4 is $100,000.

Field maintenance is an increasing challenge without the proper machinery to prepare the playing surfaces. Storage facilities are aging and in disrepair.

The City of Seymour Open Space and Recreation Plan, prepared by the Seymour Park Committee and East Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission in July of 2010, identified needs for the city. Lighting on the baseball/softball fields in Rock Ledge Park was identified as a priority need “based on the age of current fixtures.” The recreation plan recognized that “some of the projects identified in the action program are well lent to the use of volunteer effort by community-spirited groups and service organizations.” SAA is the “community-spirited group” seeking to address a condition that has been ignored too long.

The SAA website is: www.seymourbaseball.org.

President Larry Potter’s email is: seymourathletic@gmail.com.

Our online donation site is (https://www.crowdrise.com/donate/project/the-seymour-baseball-facilities-improvement-project/seymour-athletic-association)

Donations can also be made in person at Nicolet Bank in Seymour. A facilities improvement/lighting account has been established.